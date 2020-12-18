Overview of Dr. Michael Lynch, MD

Dr. Michael Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Lynch works at Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.