Overview of Dr. Michael Lynn, MD

Dr. Michael Lynn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lynn works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.