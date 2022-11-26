Overview of Dr. Michael Lyons, MD

Dr. Michael Lyons, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Lyons works at Medical Associates Pediatrics in Leominster, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.