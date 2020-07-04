Dr. Michael Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lyons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 858-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Penobscot Valley Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyons has been my Gastroenterologist for many years. He diagnosed a serious and painful problem that had been misdiagnosed for many years before I made my way to his office. I highly recommend Dr. Lyons and worry that he may retire before I leave this earth!!! I highly recommend Dr. Lyons.
About Dr. Michael Lyons, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497732689
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
