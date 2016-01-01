Overview

Dr. Michael Macadams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Macadams works at Michael R MacAdams, MD in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.