Dr. Michael Machen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Las Palmas Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Machen's Office Locations
Utah Valley ENT - Provo1157 N 300 W Ste 302, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366418386
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Machen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Machen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machen.
