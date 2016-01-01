Overview of Dr. Michael Machuzak, MD

Dr. Michael Machuzak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Machuzak works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.