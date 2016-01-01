Dr. Michael Madden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Madden, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Madden, DO
Dr. Michael Madden, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA.

Dr. Madden's Office Locations
Corning Clinical Lab Scranton959 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 344-9684Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-7351Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Madden, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306209002
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.