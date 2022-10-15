Overview of Dr. Michael Maddox, MD

Dr. Michael Maddox, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.



Dr. Maddox works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.