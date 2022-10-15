Dr. Michael Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maddox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Maddox, MD
Dr. Michael Maddox, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Dr. Maddox's Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4083
Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-2066
Life Care Hospital of New Orleans Kenner Regional180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maddox is an excellent in what he does. Very professional in communication with patients. Explains in details to the patient what they expect and give them a risk assessment with details and accomedate their busy schedule. Easy access to communicate with him and has a standby qualified nurse to cover for him and pay attention to his patient while he is operating. I strongly recommend him. one of the best.
About Dr. Michael Maddox, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1356503833
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
