Overview of Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD

Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Magbalon works at Valdosta Eye Center in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Moultrie, GA and Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.