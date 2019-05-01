Dr. Michael Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Magee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Magee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Hamilton & Magee Pllc15611 Bel Red Rd Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98008 Directions (425) 452-5600
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Very thorough office visits with time to comprehensively discuss my type 1 diabetes and my overall health.
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
