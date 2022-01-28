Dr. Michael Magnotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Magnotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Magnotti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Magnotti works at
Locations
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Department of Pediatrics3883 Airway Dr Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-8966
Diabetes Endcocrinology Metabolism Spec6 Brighton Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-2692
Teaneck870 Palisade Ave Ste 203, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Magnotti's has a bedside manner and personality I look for in doctors. He cares about his craft and is intellectually curious. He's provided excellent support to me, helping me deal with issues I've been embarrassed about, and has been willing to earnestly investigate issues I've brought to him. If you're looking for an Endocrinologist, I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Michael Magnotti, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NY University Bellevue
- NY University Bellevue
- New York University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magnotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnotti has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magnotti speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.