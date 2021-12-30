Dr. Michael Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maier, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Maier, MD
Dr. Michael Maier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southwestern and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Maier's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maier is one of the utmost professional and warm physicians I've ever connected with. He takes adequate time with every patient and has exceptional skill within his field. His assisting staff is efficient and thorough.
About Dr. Michael Maier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1750317954
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Southwestern
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
