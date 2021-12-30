See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Michael Maier, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Maier, MD

Dr. Michael Maier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southwestern and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Maier works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Maier?

    Dec 30, 2021
    Dr. Maier is one of the utmost professional and warm physicians I've ever connected with. He takes adequate time with every patient and has exceptional skill within his field. His assisting staff is efficient and thorough.
    Ciara Castagno — Dec 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Maier, MD
    About Dr. Michael Maier, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1750317954
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Southwestern
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
    • Oakbend Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maier works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maier’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

