Dr. Michael Malinics, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Malinics, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Cardiology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 202, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 235-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to the area a couple years ago and am so happy to have found Dr. Malinics! He is well trained, easy to talk to and he answered all my questions. Having worked in the medical field myself, I understand that physicians are often very busy and have emergencies to deal with, so I very much appreciated his time. I highly recommed Dr. Malinics without reservation.
About Dr. Michael Malinics, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Sch Med|Uconn Medical Center|University of Connecticut Health Center
- St Francis Hosp & MC|St Francis Hosp and Med Ctr|St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital and Medical Centet
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Malinics has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinics on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
