Overview

Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Malizzo works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.