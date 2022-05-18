See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD

Pain Medicine
2.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Malizzo works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)
    2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7724
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 18, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Malizzo for spine injections for at least five years. Although spine injections are not fun, his technique is superior to other providers that I have used so that the injections are much easier on me as a patient. The staff is unfailingly friendly and pleasant. I highly recommend this provider.
    Corralena — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538182647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University TX
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malizzo works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Malizzo’s profile.

    Dr. Malizzo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Malizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

