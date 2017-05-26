Dr. Michael Mallow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mallow, MD
Dr. Michael Mallow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions
Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Sports and Exercise Medicine834 Walnut St Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I continue to see Dr. Mallow for treatment and he is one of the best doctor's I've ever had. He takes the time to speak with you and doesn't ever appear to be rushing (as I've experienced with other doctors). Most importantly, he cares for his patients and makes sure that all our concerns are answered. I would highly recommend Dr. Mallow to anyone looking for a great doctor.
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Mallow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallow accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mallow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.