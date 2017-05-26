Book an Appointment

Dr. Michael Mallow, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (191)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Mallow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mallow works at Jefferson Health Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Sports and Exercise Medicine
    834 Walnut St Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 26, 2017
    I continue to see Dr. Mallow for treatment and he is one of the best doctor's I've ever had. He takes the time to speak with you and doesn't ever appear to be rushing (as I've experienced with other doctors). Most importantly, he cares for his patients and makes sure that all our concerns are answered. I would highly recommend Dr. Mallow to anyone looking for a great doctor.
    Shane in Philadelphia, PA — May 26, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Mallow, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1023138237
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mallow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallow works at Jefferson Health Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mallow’s profile.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

