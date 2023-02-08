Dr. Michael Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Malone, MD
Dr. Michael Malone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very patient listened to our concerns We were comfortable with him
About Dr. Michael Malone, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982650719
Education & Certifications
- 1998 - Temple University Hospital Vascular Surgery Fellowship, Philadelphia, PA
- 1996 - Boston University School of Medicine Department of Surgery, Boston, MA
- 1992 - Boston University School of Medicine Department of Surgery, Boston, MA
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
