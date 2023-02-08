Overview of Dr. Michael Malone, MD

Dr. Michael Malone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Malone works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.