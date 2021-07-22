Dr. Michael Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maloney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Maloney, MD
Dr. Michael Maloney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maloney's Office Locations
University Orthopedic Associates601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Urmc Surgery Center At Sawgrass180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor. I would recommend him to anyone needing his care. Operated on both shoulders for torn rotator cuffs and today a torn meniscus. He’s very caring and you get treated very well. He is also concerned with your concerns.
About Dr. Michael Maloney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720001860
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
