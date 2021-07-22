Overview of Dr. Michael Maloney, MD

Dr. Michael Maloney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maloney works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.