Overview

Dr. Michael Manbeck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manbeck works at Michiana Gastroenterology Inc in South Bend, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.