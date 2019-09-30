Dr. Michael Manbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Manbeck, MD
Dr. Michael Manbeck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Michiana Gastroenterology Inc17501 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-0049
- 2 1919 Lake Ave Ste 107A, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 780-8602
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 234-0049Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Very knowledgeable and personable. Always available. Reassuring and up front so you feel you know what is happening with your situation. Explains things in plain language and feels as if he cares about you.
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
