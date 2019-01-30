Dr. Michael Manetas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manetas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Manetas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Manetas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates8415 N Run Medical Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-6194
Gastrointestinal Specialist Inc2369 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 559-6194
West Creek1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 330-7840
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates8262 Atlee Rd Ste 202, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-6194
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates1850 Pocahontas Trl # 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. M is very personable. He takes his time to listen to all my concerns. He walks me through all of his suggestions. I would highly recommend Dr. Manetas
About Dr. Michael Manetas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Med College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
