Dr. Michael Manetas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manetas works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA and Quinton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.