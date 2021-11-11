Overview

Dr. Michael Manley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Manley works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.