Dr. Michael Mannino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mannino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Mannino works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset1155 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 407-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring, a great listener, very patient and a great diagnostician!!!
About Dr. Michael Mannino, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannino has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mannino speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannino.
