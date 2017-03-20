Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center and Alaska Regional Hospital.
Plastic Surgeons of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste C215, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-2002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am really impressed with the care received from Dr.Manuel. My tummy tuck is amazing and will be have lift and implants in 6wks.Wouldn't even consider using anyone but Dr.Manuel.Thank you for giving me my body back.
About Dr. Michael Manuel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Minnesota
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
