Overview of Dr. Michael Manuel, MD

Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Manuel works at Meridian Health Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.