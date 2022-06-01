Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Manuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Manuel, MD
Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
1
Meridian Health Gynecologic Oncology3520 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-7944
2
Tarzana Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center18133 VENTURA BLVD, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (833) 827-9262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say out of my 62 years in this world Dr Manuel is the best doctor I have ever had. He cares. He did a fantastic job on my surgery for ovarian cancer. Usually I get stressed out when I go to the doctor but I look forward to going to see Dr. Manuel and his team. Sharlene, the office manager, is so wonderful. She is very helpful and also caring. You are not just a number here you are a human being. I leave every appointment, no matter what the news is, feeling good and hopeful. The minute you set foot in the office you feel the caring. When battling cancer caring environments are so important. I give them 100 stars.
About Dr. Michael Manuel, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780630095
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
