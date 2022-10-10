Dr. Michael Mapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Mapp, MD
Dr. Michael Mapp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Mapp works at
Dr. Mapp's Office Locations
Eye Centers Of Southeast Texas3129 College St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 838-3725
Mapp & Mapp and Associates3300 S Gessner Rd Ste 125, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 651-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mapp?
I was super nervous and the nurse reassured me the doctor was very nice and would explain everything ..she was right he was very informative and spoke where I could understand what he was talking about I must say I had a pleasant experience
About Dr. Michael Mapp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235230228
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mapp has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Glaucoma Surgery and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.