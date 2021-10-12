Dr. Michael Maraist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maraist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maraist, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Maraist, MD
Dr. Michael Maraist, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Maraist works at
Dr. Maraist's Office Locations
UF Neurology2000 SW Archer Rd # 33, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-8408
- 2 6400 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (523) 333-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maraist is excellent! He is well-versed in his specialty, takes a genuine interest in his patients and does so with exceptional interpersonal skills. I feel confident in his care for my mother.
About Dr. Michael Maraist, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982701033
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Sleep Medicine
- University Of Florida Department Of Neurology
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maraist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maraist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maraist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Maraist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maraist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maraist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maraist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.