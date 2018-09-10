See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sleepy Hollow, NY
Dr. Michael Marchese, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (9)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Marchese, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Marchese works at Phelps Medical Associates in Sleepy Hollow, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Counseling and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phelps Medical Associates
    777 N Broadway Fl 3, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 366-2270
    Stamford Health
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-7298
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Sep 10, 2018
    I want to say that Dr. Marchese is an excellent doctor. He attends to your needs and works diligently with you to ensure that your medical needs are being met. The staff is courteous and alway professional and I am always seen at the time that I come for my appointments. Dr. Marchese listens to every concern and also ensure that you leave with an understanding of your medications and what he will work with you on. His care is excellent.
    Mario in NY — Sep 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
    About Dr. Michael Marchese, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1427287564
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    • Stamford HOsp/Columbia Univ
    Internship
    • Columbia Col Of Phy Stamford Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
