Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
Dr. Michael Marchese, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Phelps Medical Associates777 N Broadway Fl 3, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-2270
Stamford Health1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7298Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I want to say that Dr. Marchese is an excellent doctor. He attends to your needs and works diligently with you to ensure that your medical needs are being met. The staff is courteous and alway professional and I am always seen at the time that I come for my appointments. Dr. Marchese listens to every concern and also ensure that you leave with an understanding of your medications and what he will work with you on. His care is excellent.
About Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Stamford HOsp/Columbia Univ
- Columbia Col Of Phy Stamford Hosp
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Marchese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchese works at
Dr. Marchese has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Counseling and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marchese speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.
