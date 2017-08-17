Dr. Michael Marchese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
Dr. Michael Marchese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dr. Marchese works at
Dr. Marchese's Office Locations
-
1
Haile Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Group4965 SW 91st Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 337-0551
-
2
Michael J Marchese MD5214 SW 91st Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marchese?
Dr. Matchese has been my doctor for 10 years. I am very satisfied with my care and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Marchese, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447264940
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchese works at
Dr. Marchese has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.