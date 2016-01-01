See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD

Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Dr. Marcucci works at Urology Health Specialists LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Marcucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Health Specialists LLC
    8815 Germantown Ave Ste 21, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 248-8290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Hidradenitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1538107701
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann U
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcucci works at Urology Health Specialists LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Marcucci’s profile.

    Dr. Marcucci has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

