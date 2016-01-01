Dr. Marcucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD
Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Urology Health Specialists LLC8815 Germantown Ave Ste 21, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 248-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
About Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1538107701
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcucci has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcucci speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcucci.
