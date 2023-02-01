See All Psychiatrists in Winchester, MA
Dr. Michael Marcus, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (601)
Map Pin Small Winchester, MA
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Marcus, MD

Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.

Dr. Marcus works at Marcus Mental Health Associates in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Mental Health Associates
    898 Main St, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 630-6980
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carney Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 601 ratings
    Patient Ratings (601)
    5 Star
    (539)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Marcus took the time to learn about me, including childhood and life experiences. He was very clear in explanations and compassionate in his listening. It was all around an excellent experience.
    Aaron W. — Feb 01, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
    About Dr. Michael Marcus, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669571253
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
