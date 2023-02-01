Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
Marcus Mental Health Associates898 Main St, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 630-6980Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
Dr. Marcus took the time to learn about me, including childhood and life experiences. He was very clear in explanations and compassionate in his listening. It was all around an excellent experience.
About Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1669571253
Education & Certifications
- Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
- Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
- Ny Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marcus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
601 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.