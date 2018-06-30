Dr. Michael Mareska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mareska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mareska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Mareska, MD
Dr. Michael Mareska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Mareska's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurology1333 Taylor St Ste 1C, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-6391
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
While it took a while to get a referral appointment, I was so impressed with his knowledge and ability to evaluate my condition. He has really helped my condition and I’m so grateful. I checked with a couple of my other Drs and they said he’s the best in Columbia - I totally agree!
About Dr. Michael Mareska, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1538130778
Education & Certifications
- The Christ Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mareska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mareska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mareska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mareska has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mareska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mareska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mareska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mareska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mareska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.