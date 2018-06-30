Overview of Dr. Michael Mareska, MD

Dr. Michael Mareska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC.



Dr. Mareska works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.