Dr. Michael Margiotta, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Margiotta, MD
Dr. Michael Margiotta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Margiotta's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Plastic Surgery Associates317 E 34th St Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 425-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Due to ongoing surgeries Dr Margiotta has performed a number of surgeries to resolve infections from Abdominal surgeries. Smart, efficient, thorough & kind. Highly recommend I would give him and his staff 10 Stars ??
About Dr. Michael Margiotta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
