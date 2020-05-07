Overview

Dr. Michael Margolin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranford, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Margolin works at Associates in Gastroenterology of Union County, P. A. in Cranford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.