Dr. Michael Margolin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Margolin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranford, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Margolin works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenterology of Union County210 NORTH AVE E, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 272-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was just awesome and explained everything very well great staff
About Dr. Michael Margolin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053316653
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
