Overview of Dr. Michael Margolis, MD

Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Margolis works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.