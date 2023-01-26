Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Margolis, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Margolis, MD
Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery815 Pollard Rd # LGH101, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 540-2760
-
2
Michael T. Margolis1820 Ogden Dr # 5A, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 540-2759
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolis?
Dr. Margolis did a tissue sparing surgery for me 12 years ago tying up the uterus to my sacrum and bladder lift no mesh, allowing me to get back to Sports as I was not ready to do a hysterectomy at the age of 40. However, after 50, estrogen dominance occurred in peri menopause and fibroids started to grow, 12 in fact, and no other surgeons around were interested in touching me surgically. He said, “absolutely let me help you.” One week ago he remove my uterus, tubes and scar tissue. I was up leaving the hospital that day and one week later I can now see going back to work as a physical therapist in 1 month. He will take very good care of you and focus on his surgical expertise, giving you great pre-and post surgical advice to heal quickly. In fact I did not require any hard-core pain meds. I was able to take naproxen at higher doses for a few days and now on nothing. No constipation!
About Dr. Michael Margolis, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467475046
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.