Overview of Dr. Michael Maricic, MD

Dr. Michael Maricic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Maricic works at Catalina Point Arthrtis/Rhmtlgy in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.