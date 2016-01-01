Dr. Michael Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Marino, MD
Dr. Michael Marino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino's Office Locations
1
Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Marino, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1205097276
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.