Overview of Dr. Michael Marino, MD

Dr. Michael Marino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA.



Dr. Marino works at Moss Rehab Physical Medicine Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.