Overview of Dr. Michael Marion, MD

Dr. Michael Marion, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Marion works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.