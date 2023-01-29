Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariscalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD
Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Mariscalco's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6253Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 373-6183
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was treated quickly, given clear information and treatment options.
About Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
