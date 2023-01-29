See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (89)
Map Pin Small North Chesterfield, VA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD

Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Mariscalco works at OrthoVirginia in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mariscalco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia
    1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6253
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia - Chippenham
    4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Was treated quickly, given clear information and treatment options.
    — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1912176140
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariscalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mariscalco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mariscalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mariscalco has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariscalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariscalco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariscalco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariscalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariscalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

