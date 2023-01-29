Overview of Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD

Dr. Michael Mariscalco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Mariscalco works at OrthoVirginia in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.