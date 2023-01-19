Dr. Markel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Markel, MD
Dr. Michael Markel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital323 Marion Ave NW Ste 200, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 880-0323
Giant Eagle Pharmacy #4089515 Union Ave, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 880-0323
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markle listens to everything you say and does not rush you during your appointment. He is friendly and kind. The only complaint I have is that I waited in the examining room 40 minutes before he came in.
About Dr. Michael Markel, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386643096
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Markel works at
Dr. Markel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Markel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.