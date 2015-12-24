Overview of Dr. Michael Markowski, DO

Dr. Michael Markowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Markowski works at Neurologists of Cape Cod in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.