Dr. Markowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Markowski, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Markowski, DO
Dr. Michael Markowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Markowski works at
Dr. Markowski's Office Locations
Neurologists of Cape Cod46 North St Ste 7, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (774) 470-2459
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
D. Markowski came recommended for not only his specialty but for his demeanor. Although I found his knowledge adequate or above, his demeanor leaved something to be desired. I felt his quick diagnosis was not initially based on complete information and was a bit premature, maybe over confidence? Fortunately he seems to be making up for it in his recommendations for testing and follow-up. I reserve judgement until that time.
About Dr. Michael Markowski, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295774057
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowski works at
Dr. Markowski has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowski.
