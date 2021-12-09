Dr. Michael Marling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marling, DPM
Dr. Michael Marling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
The Foot Doctors PC929 E Montclair St Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 429-1245
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband have gone to Sr. Marling for a long time.. He is the best, highly we recommend him!
- Podiatry
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
