Overview of Dr. Michael Marmura, MD

Dr. Michael Marmura, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Marmura works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.