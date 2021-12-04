Overview

Dr. Michael Marro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Marro works at Mid Atlantic Geriatrics in Manchester, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.