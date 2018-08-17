Overview

Dr. Michael Marsh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Waldron.



Dr. Marsh works at Passmore Plastic Surgery in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.