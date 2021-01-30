Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Martin, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, DO
Dr. Michael Martin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Kristen R. Dimarco DO Ltd.215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 306, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor takes his time to explain everything to you.
About Dr. Michael Martin, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376607168
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
