Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
West Clinic1588 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 683-0055
Gregory Vidal7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing doctor Martin 11 years and has taken excellent care of me.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588671085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
