Dr. Michael Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3090
-
2
OrthoSports Associates, LLC2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 783-5511
-
3
Chelsea Office16233 Highway 280 Ste G, Chelsea, AL 35043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr Martin is very kind and has an excellent mannerism. He takes time, explains, and answers all of your questions with patience. He is very thorough. So glad I chose to see him for my knee injury. Very pleasant experience, Highly Recommend this Practice.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588691224
Education & Certifications
- Winter's Sports Medicine
- University Of Al Hospital
- University Hospital Birmingham Alabama/ Gen Surg
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.