Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Brookdale Home Health Tulsa1621 S Eucalyptus Ave Ste 102, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 806-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Two procedures done at the same time. Dilation of esophagus and colonoscopy. Excellent experience with anesthesia. From the dilation of esophagus my neck and throat were not even sore. Woke up immediately following the procedure and felt great. Will always reach out to Dr Martin before anyone else...he's great.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750378899
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Okla
- U Okla
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology
