Dr. Michael Martin, MD
Dr. Michael Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Puget Sound Orthopaedics1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great and to the point asusal.
About Dr. Michael Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1790726768
- San Francisco Comm Hospital
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- UMDNJ
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
